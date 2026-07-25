Support Steve’s Family During His Heart Surgery

Steve Collins has faithfully served his community for over three decades. A committed Christian for 31 years, he has spent the last two years regularly engaging in ministry at Speaker’s Corner and continues to serve as a leader in his local church. His life has been marked by dedication to faith, service, and supporting others.





However, everything changed suddenly on 20th September when Steve suffered a heart attack. Since then, his health has significantly declined. Initial surgery revealed that his condition is more serious than first expected, and he now faces a major operation with a minimum recovery period of six months. During this time, Steve will be unable to work or return to full-time ministry.





Steve is a husband and father of three, and his family relies on him financially. The strain of his illness has already forced him to take out a loan just to cover essential expenses such as his tax bill. With no income during his recovery, the situation is becoming critical. Without urgent support, Steve risks losing both his home and his business at a time when stability is essential for his healing.





These next six months are crucial. Your support can help relieve the financial pressure on Steve and his family, allowing him to focus fully on recovery without the added burden of uncertainty. Any contribution, no matter the size, will make a meaningful difference during this difficult period.