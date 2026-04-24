Support Steven

Our coworker, Steven, and his family recently experienced a devastating flood that destroyed their home. This unexpected disaster has turned their lives upside down, leaving them to navigate the difficult process of rebuilding and recovering.





As a team, we have an opportunity to come together and support them during this incredibly challenging time. Any contribution, no matter the amount, will help ease their burden and provide much-needed assistance as they work to get back on their feet.





Let's show Steven and his family that we are more than just coworkers—we are a family. When one of us is facing hardship, we come together to offer support, compassion, and encouragement. Thank you for helping us make a meaningful difference during this difficult time.





Thank you for your generosity, kindness, and support. Every donation and gesture of encouragement means more than words can express.