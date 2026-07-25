Support Starla’s New Treatment for Crohn’s

As many of you may know, Starla has battled

Crohn's disease for over 30 years. She has had

multiple surgeries to remove several feet of her

intestines, has tried various types of doctoring,

and has had to monitor everything very closely to prevent perferation in other areas of her intestine.





After a recent scan, her GI Dr is fearing that the disease is spreading and is wanting to try a medical Biologic and suggesting surgery. Starla doesn't have much intestine left so the surgery could be very detrimental to her health moving forward.





After hearing this report, Starla met with a

medical doctor who has been working closely

with her and monitoring her on a monthly basis. After hearing Starla's report, the doctor strongly

recommended a natural biologic IV that she is licensed to inject for her patients.





The benefits of this over medical grade:





• Instead of being a immune suppressant which opens the body up to other diseases, this natural biologic regenerates health to the area targeted.





• There are no side effects, which is important

for Starla's health.





• The doctor who created this biologic has had

extremely high cure results with Crohn's patients who have used it.





After having a consultation with the doctor who created the biologic, Mark and Starla both feel peace for moving forward with this treatment.

They will be administering 8-10 vials over a matter of weeks.





As you can imagine, this treatment is expensive and, unfortunately, health insurance will not cover it.





We, as her children, wanted to set up this page as a blessing to Starla and allow anyone who would like to give towards her health journey an opportunity to do so.





We know people have blessed them with gifts in the past and it is always so appreciated. As with any autoimmune disease, doctoring is extremely hard and sometimes you have to try new things.

We, as an entire family, thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your prayers and support!💕