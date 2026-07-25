Support Stanley’s Fight for Justice

For more than 31 years, Stanley has maintained his innocence while incarcerated on Ohio’s death row.





Today, he is representing himself pro se, meaning he has no attorney preparing his legal filings or investigating his case. Every motion, every court filing, every request for records, every letter, and every page of legal research must be completed with the limited resources available to him inside prison.





This fundraiser has been established to provide Stanley with the practical resources he needs to continue pursuing post-conviction relief and executive clemency.





Donations will be used exclusively for case-related expenses, including:





Legal research materials, statutes, and case law Legal books and educational resources Court document retrieval and public records Photocopying, printing, and legal document preparation Postage, certified mail, and shipping Prison phone calls and electronic messaging necessary for case preparation Typewriter maintenance, repairs, print wheels, ribbons, paper, legal pads, folders, and other office supplies Expert consultation and independent case review when appropriate Other reasonable expenses directly related to investigating, preparing, and presenting his legal claims





Because Stanley is incarcerated, this fundraiser is administered by his advocate, Lene Gabrielsen, on his behalf. All funds will be managed responsibly and used solely to support his legal and advocacy efforts. Transparency and accountability are central to this campaign.





Stanley is not asking for luxury or comfort. He is asking for the tools necessary to research his case, prepare legal filings, communicate with those assisting him, and continue seeking justice through the legal process.





Every contribution—regardless of size—helps ensure that a lack of financial resources does not become another obstacle in the search for truth.





Thank you for believing that every person deserves a fair opportunity to be heard.



