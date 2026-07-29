Support Stacey Sanchez

Please, help my dearest best friend Stacey Sanchez with his funeral costs. Someone stole his green truck and all his possessions including his wallet and personal belongings while found unresponsive in Hernandez. These individuals dropped him off at the hospital and stole his truck and his personal belongings. He was on their property found unresponsive which comes to show his live could have been saved if they narcaned him or got help sooner. It’s a matter of minutes to revive them or a persons body shuts down.We are locating the names of these individuals who did this to him. Stacey was a good person and didn’t deserve this from these people. Please, anything helps. Give Stacey a hand a help him out. He’s a kind soul and loving heart.