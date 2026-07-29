Support Special Learners, One Classroom at a Time

🌈 Help Build a Sensory Learning Playground for Exceptional Learners 🌈

As a special education teacher, I work with incredible students who learn best through hands-on, sensory-rich experiences. Unfortunately, my students missed out on a field trip last year, and I want to create something special for them this year—a classroom that feels like a sensory learning playground.

Many of my students need sensory tools and calming spaces to help them focus, communicate, and succeed. Your donation will help provide sensory equipment, flexible seating, fidget tools, sensory bins, weighted lap pads, visual supports, interactive learning materials, and resources for our sensory room.

Every contribution, no matter the size, will help create a safe, engaging environment where every child can learn, grow, and thrive. Thank you for helping give my students the opportunities and experiences they deserve. Together, we can make a lasting difference in their lives.