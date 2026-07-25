Support Sophia From Homeschool to Healthcare

As many of you know, our family has chosen the beautiful journey of homeschooling our five children over the years, and we have had the privilege of watching Sophia grow not only academically, but spiritually and personally into a thoughtful, hardworking young woman who loves the Lord deeply.





At just 16 years old, Sophia has graduated high school and is preparing for an exciting new chapter. This fall, Sophia will begin attending Mount Aloysius College to study Medical Imaging – Radiography. She has a heart for serving others and is excited to pursue a career where she can care for people in meaningful and practical ways during vulnerable moments in their lives.





Sophia has always been diligent and determined. She enjoys reading, playing guitar, and continually growing deeper in her relationship with Christ. This summer, she will be working at a Christian camp to help raise money for her education, and we are so proud of her willingness to work hard toward her goals.





As a homeschooling family, we have made many sacrifices over the years to prioritize faith, family, and education. College is an exciting next step, but it also comes with significant financial challenges. We are humbly asking friends, family, and anyone who feels led to partner with us in helping Sophia begin this journey without the overwhelming burden of debt.





Every gift — no matter the amount — will go directly toward tuition, books, supplies, and expenses related to Sophia’s education. Your generosity is not only helping fund a degree; it is helping equip a young lady to step into a career of compassionate service while continuing to grow in her faith and calling.





Most importantly, we would appreciate your prayers for Sophia as she enters this new season of life. Thank you for taking the time to read our story, for encouraging our family, and for considering supporting Sophia’s future.







