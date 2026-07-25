Support Needy Families

Hello All...

I'm Kee, I live in a community where there are lots of single parents in need. But some are afraid to ask for help. At the moment I am sponsoring a few kids with clothing & shoes. They're parents are personal friends of mine whom recently lost their home and other items. They are in need of socks, underwear, uniforms, pajamas, etc. I help out with food as well, as we aren't all lucky. I also do free hair styles for moms with kids in need as well l. It doesn't take much to help a person, any small donations will help. All donations will go towards clothing/shoes/shelter and or for back to school items. Thank you in advance for whatever help that can be given. Whether it's a prayer or a gift. Good will donations are accepted too