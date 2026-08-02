Support Shequira's Journey to Healing & Wellness

Hello,





My name is Shequira and I am a professional dancer, performing artist, and creative minister who has dedicated my life to using dance to inspire hope, encourage healing, and build meaningful connections across diverse cultures and traditions. Whether through performance, ministry, or community engagement, my passion has always been to use my gifts to uplift others and create spaces where people can experience joy, unity, and restoration.





Today, I am reaching out with vulnerability and hope as I navigate one of the most difficult seasons of my life. After experiencing profound loss and grief, I have found myself carrying emotional pain that has affected my well-being, daily life, and ability to move forward.





With prayer and thoughtful intention, I have made the decision to seek healing by attending a week and a half wellness retreat focused on grief recovery, emotional wellness, self-care, and personal restoration. This retreat will provide a safe and supportive space where I can step away from the weight of everyday responsibilities and intentionally focus on processing my grief, rebuilding my strength, and finding a path toward healing.





Unfortunately, the financial cost of attending the retreat, along with related travel, accommodations, meals, and living expenses during this time, is more than I can manage on my own. That is why I am humbly asking for your support.





Your contribution, no matter the amount, will help cover the retreat fees, transportation, accommodations, and other essential expenses that will allow me to fully participate in this healing experience. More than financial assistance, your support represents encouragement, compassion, and the reminder that I do not have to walk this journey alone.





Grief can be an isolating experience, but healing becomes possible when we are supported by community. I am deeply grateful for every donation, every share, every prayer, and every kind word offered along the way.





Thank you for helping me take this important step toward healing, renewal, and hope for the future. My hope is that, through this season of restoration, I will return resilient and better equipped to continue serving, ministering, and building bridges through dance for the communities and cultures I am blessed to encounter.





With heartfelt gratitude,





Shequira









Details of the Healing Retreat:

Name: Canyon Ranch Retreat

Location: Tucson, Arizona

Link: https://www.canyonranch.com/

Date: TBD



