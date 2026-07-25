GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Support Shene's Fight

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$2,715 USD

Fundraiser created byKaci Brinlee

Fundraiser funds will be received by Shene York

Support Shene's Fight

On May 29th, 2026 Shene was diagnosed with breast cancer, invasive mammary carcinoma. Her journey started when she found a lump around Christmas time In 2025. She reached out to PCP and notified him of the lump, he just thought it was dense breast tissue. Two months prior she received a clear report after a mammogram. Shene asked for additional testing from her PCP, but her request fell upon deaf ears. Shene's heart knew that she needed to continue to advocate for herself. A baseball mom mentioned a mobile mammogram service called HERscan. HERscan does not require a doctor's order, so she proceeded to make an appointment. The results came back as a suspicious lump that needed immediate attention. From there Shene made her own appointment with a breast surgeon just in case further testing showed malignancy. After multiple mammograms, ultrasounds, and biopsies the results confirmed that she has cancer. Shene will be having a double mastectomy July 21st. After she has recovered, she will do chemo and radiation. Next year she will undergo breast reconstruction. At the start of this journey Shene was uninsured and medical cost grew exponentially overnight to the tune of $30,000. By God's grace Shene's family is now insured as of July 1st, 2026. Shene will be unable to work as she walks this journey.


Shene and her husband Jason have been married 11 years and have two amazing kids, Evan 11 and Evelyn 8. Evan is their focused, driven, athletic, Rubik's cuber, trombone playing son. Evelyn is their witty, creative, artistic, energetic, goofy daughter. Shene and Jasons goal is to keep their home and provide a continued sense of normality as much is possible for the kids. Shene finds comfort in surrendering all challenges to the Lord and remembering that her help comes from the maker of Heaven and Earth.


Psalms 121:2

My help comes from the Lord, the Maker of heaven and earth.


Thank you so much for your support

Shene York

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $340 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,775 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve