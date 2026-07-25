Support Shene's Fight

On May 29th, 2026 Shene was diagnosed with breast cancer, invasive mammary carcinoma. Her journey started when she found a lump around Christmas time In 2025. She reached out to PCP and notified him of the lump, he just thought it was dense breast tissue. Two months prior she received a clear report after a mammogram. Shene asked for additional testing from her PCP, but her request fell upon deaf ears. Shene's heart knew that she needed to continue to advocate for herself. A baseball mom mentioned a mobile mammogram service called HERscan. HERscan does not require a doctor's order, so she proceeded to make an appointment. The results came back as a suspicious lump that needed immediate attention. From there Shene made her own appointment with a breast surgeon just in case further testing showed malignancy. After multiple mammograms, ultrasounds, and biopsies the results confirmed that she has cancer. Shene will be having a double mastectomy July 21st. After she has recovered, she will do chemo and radiation. Next year she will undergo breast reconstruction. At the start of this journey Shene was uninsured and medical cost grew exponentially overnight to the tune of $30,000. By God's grace Shene's family is now insured as of July 1st, 2026. Shene will be unable to work as she walks this journey.





Shene and her husband Jason have been married 11 years and have two amazing kids, Evan 11 and Evelyn 8. Evan is their focused, driven, athletic, Rubik's cuber, trombone playing son. Evelyn is their witty, creative, artistic, energetic, goofy daughter. Shene and Jasons goal is to keep their home and provide a continued sense of normality as much is possible for the kids. Shene finds comfort in surrendering all challenges to the Lord and remembering that her help comes from the maker of Heaven and Earth.





Psalms 121:2

My help comes from the Lord, the Maker of heaven and earth.





Thank you so much for your support

Shene York