Please Help Shawn Monette’s Family Through This He

Help Shawn Monette and His Family Through This Difficult Time

My name is Amanda Barrett, and I am a close family friend of Shawn Monette and his family. I am organizing this fundraiser with their knowledge and support to help ease the financial burden they are facing during this incredibly difficult time.

Shawn is currently hospitalized at CVPH after suffering a severe medical emergency. His family has remained by his side, hoping and praying for recovery while facing uncertainty about what the coming days and weeks may bring.

Anyone who knows Shawn knows that he has always had a kind heart and a unique spirit. He loved motorcycles, racing, tractor trailers, and spending hours watching tribute videos of trucks blowing their horns. Shawn enjoyed buying and selling items, making people laugh, and spending time with those he cared about. He has touched many lives throughout our community.

As Shawn continues his fight, his family is dealing with mounting expenses and difficult decisions. The financial strain of traveling to and from the hospital, meals, household expenses, lost work time, and other unexpected costs has quickly become overwhelming.

Funds raised through this fundraiser will be used to help Shawn’s family with:

• Travel expenses to and from the hospital

• Meals and daily living expenses while supporting Shawn

• Household bills and essential expenses

• Lost income due to time away from work

• Medical-related expenses not covered by insurance

• Any urgent family needs that arise during this difficult period

If Shawn’s condition worsens, any remaining funds may also be used to help cover funeral, cremation, memorial, and end-of-life expenses, as the family currently does not have funds available for those costs.

As the fundraiser organizer, I will ensure that all funds are provided directly to Shawn’s family. Funds will be transferred to Shawn’s mother, Lisa Monette, or used on the family’s behalf for approved expenses related to Shawn’s care and family needs. I will continue providing updates so donors know how their support is helping.

No donation is too small. If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing this fundraiser and keeping Shawn and his family in your thoughts and prayers.

Thank you for your kindness, support, and generosity during this difficult time.

— Amanda Barrett



