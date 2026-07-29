Support severe brain injury recovery

In December 2025, Scott suffered a terrible accident that changed his and his wife's lives overnight. He fell and sustained a severe brain injury, damaging seven areas of his brain and causing a dangerous brain bleed. He was rushed to the ICU, where he spent ten days in a coma on life support. Those days were challenging days for Scott as he almost lost his life.Thanks to the incredible doctors, he was slowly brought out of his coma and eventually transferred to Chicago for intensive rehabilitation.





The road to recovery has been long and difficult. When he first arrived at rehab, he couldn’t walk and struggled to speak. His long-term memory began to return, but he still faces major challenges with his short-term memory. At the end of January, he was finally able to come home, but he now needs care and supervision around the clock. Both Scott and his wife were not working during recovery and our bills are piling up as we try to keep up with medical expenses, groceries, and daily living costs. We live very frugally, drive used cars, and are even planning a garage sale to help make ends meet, but our bank account is nearly empty, we are living day to day until both Scott and his wife can return to work.





We have always managed to pay our bills on time, but now we are starting to receive calls from agencies about overdue balances. Scott needs help to get through this incredibly tough time. If you are able to donate, share our fundraiser, or offer words of encouragement, it would mean the world to us. Scott has recovered well but now has an insurmountable amount of medical bills that need paying.