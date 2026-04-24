Support School Tuition for Our Growing Family

Hi everyone,

We are raising support for three of our kids — Brax (2nd grade), Addy (1st grade), and Zade (Kindergarten) — as we work to continue providing them with a strong education and a stable foundation for their future.

As many families know, tuition costs can add up quickly, and we are reaching a point where we could truly use some help carrying that burden. Our kids are growing fast, learning every day, and thriving in their school environment. We want to continue giving them every opportunity to succeed academically, socially, and spiritually.

We are setting up this fund to help cover:

School tuition Educational fees and supplies Future educational needs throughout the school year

Any amount helps, and even simply sharing this campaign means a great deal to our family. We are incredibly grateful for the love, encouragement, and support from our community.





Thank you for helping invest in Brax, Addy, and Zade’s future.





With gratitude,

The Keeney Family



