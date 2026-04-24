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Support Sarah's Road to Recovery

GoalKSh 350,139 KES
RaisedKSh 0 KES

Fundraiser created bySSENGABI ALI

Fundraiser funds will be received by SSENGABI ALI

Support Sarah's Road to Recovery

Here is a heart-touching, ready-to-use fundraising story for Sarah. It’s written to be honest, emotional, and hopeful—without being overly graphic. You can copy-paste this directly to GoFundMe, Facebook, or WhatsApp.


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Title: Help Sarah Smile Again – Healing Her Burns, Rebuilding Her Future


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Our Story


Sarah is 7 years old. She loves braiding her friends' hair, singing off-key to cartoon theme songs, and sneaking extra strawberries when she thinks no one is looking. She has a laugh that starts in her belly and spills out like bubbles—contagious, bright, and full of life.


But today, that laugh is quiet.


A few weeks ago, a terrible accident happened. A cooking fire flared up in our home, and in just seconds, little Sarah was caught in the flames. By the time we pulled her out, her tiny arms, chest, and part of her face had been severely burned.


The screams we heard that day still echo in our ears.


Sarah has already undergone one emergency surgery to clean her wounds and prevent infection. She has more surgeries ahead—skin grafts, reconstructive procedures, and months of painful dressing changes. The doctors are hopeful she will heal, but they warn us: this will be a long, hard road.


And it's expensive.


We have insurance, but it doesn't cover everything. Between the surgeries, the hospital stays, the specialized burn creams, the compression garments, and the physical therapy she will need to regain movement in her hands—we are looking at thousands of dollars we simply don't have.


I sit by her hospital bed every night. She looks up at me with her big brown eyes—the same eyes that used to beg for "just one more story" before bed—and she whispers, "Mommy, will I look like me again?"


And I hold her hand—the one that isn't wrapped in bandages—and I say, "You will always be you, my love. And you are so, so beautiful."


But inside, I'm terrified. Not of her scars—those will tell the story of her survival. I'm terrified that we won't be able to give her the care she deserves. That we'll have to choose between paying for her next surgery and putting food on the table for her two younger siblings.


That's why I'm swallowing my pride and asking for help.


We are not asking for luxuries. We are asking for bandages. For creams. For the next surgery that will help her close her tiny fist again. For the therapy that will teach her to write her name one more time.


Your donation—no matter how small—is a stitch in her healing. It's a tube of ointment. It's one less sleepless night for a mother who just wants her child to stop hurting.


If you can't give, we understand completely. But if you could share this story, say a prayer, or send Sarah a virtual hug—that matters too. It tells us we are not alone in this fight.


Sarah still sings sometimes. It's softer now, through cracked lips and tears. But she still sings.


And we believe that one day soon, she'll laugh that bubbly laugh again.


Until then, we hold on to hope—and to you


P.S. – Every dollar goes directly to Sarah's medical bills, therapy, and wound care supplies. We will post updates on her progress, so you can see exactly what your kindness is making possible. Thank you from the bottom of our broken-but-hopeful hearts

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