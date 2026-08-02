Support Sarah’s Journey

On June 15, 2026, Sarah Foster and her mother, DeLane Foster, were involved in a serious vehicle accident while crossing Highway 280 near Camping World in Salem, Alabama.

Sarah suffered significant injuries and was transported by ambulance to Piedmont Columbus before being transferred to Children’s Healthcare in Atlanta, where she remains hospitalized and continues to receive treatment.

As Sarah fights through recovery, her family is facing the emotional, physical, and financial challenges that come with extended hospital stays, travel expenses, meals, missed work, and ongoing medical needs.

Anyone who knows this family knows they are hardworking, caring people who would do anything for others. Now, our community has an opportunity to come together and help them during one of the most difficult seasons of their lives.

Every donation, no matter the amount, will go toward helping Sarah and her family focus on what matters most: her healing and recovery.

If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing this fundraiser and keeping Sarah, DeLane, and their family in your prayers.

Thank you for your support, generosity, and love.

#SarahStrong



