Support Sara & Family in the Fight Against Cancer

If you’ve had the privilege of knowing Sara, you know she’s the kind of person who quietly shows up for others. She’s generous with her time, encourages people when they’re struggling, and has a way of making those around her feel seen and cared for.

Now it’s our turn to show up for her.

Sara is facing serious health challenges and pursuing ongoing treatments and therapies. As she and her family continue to seek every possible avenue for her care, they are hoping to pursue treatment at Oasis of Hope, an integrative cancer treatment center that offers additional options beyond conventional care.

While some of some care was covered by insurance and help from family, many important treatments, medications, travel expenses, lodging, and supportive therapies are not. Those costs are astronomical and continue to grow, creating a significant financial burden for the family.

As Jared takes significant time away from work to be by Sara’s side—supporting her through treatments, appointments, and the day-to-day challenges that come with serious illness—the financial strain on their family continues to grow.

Your support will help ease the burden of medical expenses, treatment costs, travel, everyday living expenses, and other unexpected costs, allowing Sara and her family to focus on what matters most—her health, her recovery, and their time together.

Whether you’re able to give $10 or $1,000, every contribution makes a difference. If you’re not in a position to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others is another meaningful way to help. And PLEASE, above all, if you pray, we would be deeply grateful for your prayers. We believe they will carry Sara and her family through this journey more than anything else.

To learn more about one of the treatment options Sara hopes to pursue, please visit the Oasis of Hope website:

https://www.oasisofhope.com/

Thank you for standing with Sara and her family during this difficult time. Every act of kindness—whether it’s a donation, a prayer, or simply sharing this page—reminds them they are not walking this road alone. Your generosity, love, and support mean more than words can express. Let’s show Sara and her family our love in action!



