Support Samuel Through His Recovery

This fundraiser is to help Samuel and his family during a difficult and unexpected medical crisis.

This past soccer season, he was struck hard in the chest by a soccer ball during a match. The impact caused a serious medical condition that trapped air around his heart, requiring emergency treatment, surgery, and a two-week hospital stay. Thankfully, he is now recovering, but the road ahead remains challenging.

Because of his hospitalization and recovery, he has been unable to work and provide for his family. He helps support a household of eight family members who all live together in an apartment. The loss of income, combined with medical expenses, has created a significant financial burden.

All Nations Soccer and his Sudanese church family here in Jacksonville has already stepped in to help, and they are grateful for the support they have received. However, additional assistance is still needed to cover medical bills and help provide for his family during this recovery period.

The goal is to raise $5,000 to help with medical expenses and essential living costs while he regains his health and returns to work.

Any amount, no matter how small, will make a difference. If you are unable to give, please consider sharing this fundraiser and keeping him and his family in your prayers.

Thank you for supporting Samuel and his family during this difficult time.