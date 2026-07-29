This fundraiser will raise money to support Samantha Huddleston and her family during this difficult time.





Samantha was recently diagnosed with B-ALL leukemia. She is currently receiving treatment at Arkansas Children’s Hospital. Today, Sam has already undergone a port placement, bone marrow biopsy, lumbar puncture, and has begun chemotherapy. She’s strong.





As you can imagine, this diagnosis has turned life upside down for Sam and her family. It’s interrupted this beautiful girl’s senior year. She will not be able to be around others or participate in normal activities for some time as she focuses on her treatment and recovery.





Her parents, Mrs. Sarah and Mr. Bobby, will have to take time off work to be by her side, and her sister Emily is also stepping away from work to support their family. With this, they are facing not only the emotional weight of this diagnosis, but also the growing financial strain of medical expenses, lost income, and everyday bills.





Thank you for your love, support, and kindness. Even when we can’t seem to understand- God is good, all the time, God is good.