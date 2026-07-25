Support Sabrina as She Fights MDS

My beloved sister, Sabrina, is facing a very serious health battle, and our family is coming together to support her and her husband, Mike, during this incredibly difficult time.





Over the years, Sabrina has shown tremendous strength and resilience while dealing with ongoing medical challenges, including open-heart surgery in 2023. More recently, she was diagnosed with Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS), a form of blood cancer that affects the bone marrow and the body's ability to produce healthy blood cells. This diagnosis has led to multiple hospitalizations, serious falls and injuries, and an intensive treatment plan that requires constant medical care and monitoring.





Her husband has stepped away from work to become her full-time caregiver so he can be by her side and help with her daily needs. As a result, they currently have little to no income and are facing mounting expenses while trying to focus on Sabrina’s treatment and recovery.





We are raising funds to help with:

Groceries and prepared meals

Prescription and medical-related expenses

Household bills and everyday living costs





Sabrina and Mike are kind, generous people who have always been there for family and friends, and now they need our help.

If you can donate, no amount is too small, and every contribution will make a meaningful difference. If you are unable to give at this time, we would be deeply grateful if you would share this campaign and keep Sabrina, Mike, and their son in your thoughts and prayers.





Thank you for your love, support, and generosity during this challenging season.



