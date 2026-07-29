Support Ruthie's Mission Trip to Spain

Hi!





My name is Ruthie, and my friend and I have an opportunity to serve in Madrid, Spain at the end of May. We will be serving at a SEND agency conference as well as a local conference for the Spanish-speaking church. We will have the opportunity to work with the children and serve with the young adults while living life in Madrid for two weeks.

I am a senior in high school and have been looking for a way to go on a mission trip before college and am thankful for this opportunity to not only work with kids, but to be a witness to the young adults as a young believer.





I am praying that this opportunity will allow my friend and I to be a witness of our faith, an encouragement to the believing families, and to have the boldness to share the Gospel to those who have not been saved. I am asking for you to both pray for me and this trip, and to consider supporting me financially so that I may be an encouragement to these families.





For His glory,

Ruthie McCutchen



