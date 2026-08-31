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Support Ruby's Hip Surgery & Recovery Hope for Rub

Goal$2,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byCnorreia Gardner

Support Ruby's Hip Surgery & Recovery Hope for Rub

Meet Ruby. I had her ever since she was a puppy I love her Soo much I'm hurting for her And If you know her, you know she has the heart of a champion and a spirit that never stops glowing. But right now, our sweet girl is in severe pain, and she needs our help to run, play, and live comfortably again.

In 2024, Ruby had a terrible accident in our backyard when she took a bad leap off the outdoor stairs and landed wrong, severely damaging her hip. I rushed her to the emergency vet, spent $500 on initial care and X-rays, and did everything I could to get her back on her paws. For a brief moment, it worked—she was feeling good, back to her happy self, and full of life.

Sadly, her playful spirit got the best of her just a month later. While playing, she took a hard fall, and her hip slipped completely out of socket once again.

As much as it broke my heart, the cost for a second major surgery was simply out of reach. I did everything possible to keep her comfortable at home, but as Ruby has gotten older, the wear and tear on her injured joint has caught up with her. Today, she is struggling to walk, stand, and enjoy the everyday moments with our family.

The veterinarian has confirmed that surgery is her only path to living a comfortable, pain-free life. I want nothing more than to give Ruby the relief she deserves, but we cannot do it alone.

I am raising funds to cover the cost of Ruby's upcoming hip surgery, pre-op testing, medication, and post-surgery rehabilitation. Every dollar raised will go directly toward her medical care.

Even if you cannot donate, sharing Ruby’s story with your friends and network means the world to us. Thank you for opening your heart to our girl and helping us give Ruby her stride back Thank u and God Bless 🙏

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