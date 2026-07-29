Support Revive Nub In Raising Disciples For Christ

About Revive NUB:

Revive NUB is a Christian Non-governmental organization based in Jos, Plateau State, Nigeria with a vision of revealing Jesus and rebuilding nations.

We exist to bring spiritual transformation and societal impact through discipleship, leadership development, personal growth, kingdom responsibility, and financial empowerment.





Our focus is primarily on teenagers and young people, especially:

- Secondary school students (particularly SS3 students)

- JAMB candidates awaiting university admission

- Undergraduate students

- Vocational training students

- Community youths





Every gathering, mentorship session, outreach, and discipleship effort is designed to help young people encounter Christ, discover purpose, develop leadership capacity, and become instruments of transformation in their homes, schools, communities, and beyond.

Revive NUB is raising support to repair the roof of our Equip Training Center and provide essential worship equipment and a PA system for youth discipleship, outreach, and transformation.





We are trusting God to raise N2,800,000, and every contribution, no matter the size, makes a difference.

Please consider supporting this mission and helping us create a safe and effective space for worship, mentorship, and transformation.

Together, we are revealing Jesus and rebuilding nations.





Why We Are Raising Funds

Today, we are reaching out for support to restore and equip our Equip Center, a space where worship, mentorship, discipleship, prayer meetings, outreach preparation, leadership development, and youth transformation take place.

Unfortunately, the roof of our center currently requires urgent repairs, affecting our ability to safely gather and continue impacting lives effectively.

- Roof repairs for the Equip Center

- Musical instruments to support worship gatherings

- A Public Address (PA) system for teaching, worship, evangelism, and youth outreaches

Our goal is to raise N2,800,000 to make this possible.





Why This Matters?

This is more than a building project.

Many of the young people we serve are in critical transition phases of life — preparing for university, making life decisions, or seeking hope and direction.

Through Revive NUB, they are discipled, encouraged, empowered, and equipped to become responsible leaders and change-makers.

Your support helps make that possible.





How Your Donations Will Be Used

We believe in transparency and accountability.





Funds raised will go toward:

1. Equip Center Roof Repairs

To restore and secure a safe environment for worship, teaching, mentoring, and youth gatherings.





2. Worship Instruments

To strengthen worship experiences that help young people encounter God meaningfully.





3. Public Address (PA) System

To improve communication during gatherings, Discipleship sessions, community outreaches, and evangelism.





Updates will be shared with supporters showing progress, purchases, and project milestones on Facebook, Whatsapp Channel and YouTube channel.





No gift is too small.

Whether you give financially, share this fundraiser, or pray with us, you become part of transforming lives and helping raise a generation grounded in Christ.

In Recent Times we upgraded our logo to better communicate the significance of our Existence





Breakdown Of The Estimated Amount:

Items Roofing ₦1,120,000 ($800) Musical Instruments ₦1,120,000 ($800) Chairs ₦140,000 ($100) Flooring ₦280,000 ($200) Decoration & Finishing ₦140,000 ($100) Total Project Cost ₦2,800,000 ($2,000)

To learn more about us visit our Project website, Click the link below

https://revivenub-jpg.github.io/Project1.7x/