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Support Restored Daily Ministries

Monthly Goal$1,000 USD
Total Raised$275 USD
Raised this month$275 USD

Fundraiser created byKRISTOFER COPE

Fundraiser funds will be received by Restored Daily Ministries

Support Restored Daily Ministries

Restored Daily Ministries exists to bring the hope, truth, and encouragement of Christ Jesus to people who have felt forgotten, overlooked, disqualified, or too broken to be used by God.


Many of the people we seek to reach are walking through disability, addiction, recovery, grief, hardship, loneliness, and spiritual battles. Through devotionals, Bible teaching, prayer ministry, discipleship resources, and Gospel-centered content, our mission is simple: to remind people that no circumstance can separate them from the love of Christ or disqualify them from being used by God.


Over the past season, the Lord has allowed this ministry to grow beyond what I ever imagined. What began as a desire to encourage others through Scripture has expanded into daily devotionals, the Journey Through the Bible teaching series, prayer ministry, community outreach, podcast content, and the development of discipleship tools designed to help believers grow in God’s Word.


One of those tools is Iron Sharpener, a Scripture study and teaching platform being developed to help people engage more deeply with the Bible, prepare lessons, study God’s Word, and share biblical truth with others. My prayer is that these resources will remain freely available and accessible to those who need them most.


Restored Daily Ministries is a ministry that I personally founded and lead. At this time, donations made through this GiveSendGo campaign are received by me personally, as I currently operate the ministry as an individual rather than through a separate ministry bank account. Although the funds are deposited to me personally, they are used solely to support and advance the work of Restored Daily Ministries, including the ministry projects and needs described below.


Your support helps make this possible.

Monthly support helps sustain the ongoing work of Restored Daily Ministries, including website operations, biblical teaching resources, discipleship tools, outreach efforts, equipment needs, and the continued development of ministry projects designed to help people grow in Christ.

More importantly, your support helps us continue sharing the Gospel, encouraging believers, praying for those in need, and pointing people to the hope found in Christ Jesus.


Whether you are able to give financially or not, your prayers are deeply appreciated. We believe that every good thing comes from the Lord, and we trust Him to provide for this ministry according to His will.

Thank you for taking the time to learn about Restored Daily Ministries. Thank you for your prayers, encouragement, and support.

May God bless you and draw you ever closer to Himself.


In Christ,

Kristofer Cope

Founder, Restored Daily Ministries

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