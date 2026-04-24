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Support Requested After Unfair Dismissal & Job Los

Goal€25,000 EUR
Raised€0 EUR

Fundraiser created byAhmed Achour

Fundraiser funds will be received by Ahmed Achour

Support Requested After Unfair Dismissal & Job Los

Support Requested After Unfair Dismissal & Job Loss


Hi everyone,

I am reaching out to you today in a state of financial emergency and am humbly asking for your support.


What Happened?


Recently, I made a decision of conscience and refused to work on a project for a client that collaborates with former Israeli soldiers. Following this decision, my employer terminated my employment contract.


The Current Situation

Since my termination, I have been trying tirelessly to find a new job. I have sent out countless applications, but I am receiving nothing but rejections. This situation has now become an existential threat. I am currently left with no income, and my savings are completely depleted.


Why I Need Your Help

While I look for legal clarity and continue my job hunt, my monthly fixed costs (rent, food, health insurance) continue to pile up. Every single donation will help me survive the coming weeks and keep my focus on finding a new position.


How you can help:

  1. Donate: Even the smallest amount directly relieves my financial pressure.
  2. Share: Please share this link with your network.
  3. Job Leads: If you know of any open positions in the field of [E-commerce, Online Marketing, SEA, SEO, Amazon Ads, Google Ads, Social Ads, Marketplaces Management, either regionally or internationally on remote basic], please let me know.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your solidarity and support during this difficult time!


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