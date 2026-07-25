Support Renee on Her Road to Recovery

5/19 update notes from Renee:

Yesterday I started outpatient physical therapy and will go 2x a week.

We hired a neighbor girl to help us 3x a week during the summer.

Someone is here now to give us a quote for AC in the house.

I have one more medicine dose increase and then it is somewhat a waiting game to see how I respond. My neurologist said it can take 6-18 months for the immuno-suppresent to take full affect. This heat is bothering me. I'm not sleeping as well and just overall body weakness. 😔

We are grateful for the support we feel and for the financial donations. Thank you!









4/15 update: The Stauffers bought a new van! Thanks to those of you who forwarded info about vans for sale and for others who offered their expertise during the search. They are grateful for all the support!









Update: While at a doctor appointment on Monday, Andrew & Renee's van was hit by a driver who got the brake and gas pedals confused. No one was in their van at the time and no one was hurt. They just got the news today that the van is totaled. We are believing they'll see God's provision through this! If you are able to donate to help them through this time, I know they'd be grateful. Or if you have a lead on a good van (they prefer a Dodge Caravan with less than 100k miles), please let us know.





On Monday, March 2, Renee was admitted to Hershey Medical Center because of extreme weakness in her arms and legs. After a battery of tests, the doctors started her on medication for Myasthenia Gravis (MG). She was discharged on March 5 and since then has been receiving in-home Physical Therapy and Occupational Therapy each one time a week. Renee is under the care of the neurology and endocrinology teams at Hershey Medical Center as well as her PCP and a functional medicine doctor.

Myasthenia Gravis is an autoimmune disease and while it affects people differently, Renee has experienced weakness in her arms, legs, and eyes. Most days her arms are strong enough to perform tasks like dressing and showering, but there have been some days that it is difficult for her to pick up her phone. Her legs continue to present the most problems and she needs to use a walker. Some days her one eyelid droops which causes blurry vision and extra fatigue as her body works to correct the vision. She has not been cleared to drive. The doctors are hopeful she'll return to more normal functions, but warn that it could take months for that to happen.

Andrew and Renee have 4 young boys - ages 8, 6, 3, and 1. She's not be cleared to be by herself with the boys so she needs to have someone with her 24/7. Andrew has taken many days off work in the last month to care for his family; family and church friends have stayed with Renee other days. In the next few weeks and months, they will need to install air conditioning in their house as hot weather can cause MG flare ups. In addition, they'll need to hire household/child care help, cover medial bills and medications that insurance won't cover, and replace some of Andrew's lost wages. Any donation you make will go to Andrew & Renee to use as they need at the moment. Anything raised over the goal will be saved for the future. Sadly, since MG is an autoimmune disease, she will be prone to flare ups in the future.

If you are not able to give financially, we understand and invite you to care for them by praying or signing up to bring a meal. https://takethemameal.com/QDHM6507



