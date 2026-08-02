Support Raising for Campus Sports Ministry





I am a Sports Missionary serving with Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) Metro Bacolod, Philippines. God has called me to reach coaches and athletes across campuses with the life-changing message of Jesus Christ.

My mission is not simply to build better athletes, but to make faithful disciples who will influence their teams, campuses, communities, and future generations for Christ. Through sports, discipleship, Bible studies, leadership development, and mentoring, we are raising the next generation of Christ-centered leaders who will live out their faith both on and off the field.

Every partnership through prayer, encouragement, and financial support helps open doors to schools, develop leaders, equip coaches, disciple athletes, and multiply the Gospel where it is needed most.

Together, we are not just investing in sports—we are investing in transformed lives and advancing God's Kingdom, one coach, one athlete, and one campus at a time.