Support Quin’Nett’s Specialized Medical Care

Hello everyone,

My name is Quin’Nett, and over the past several months my life has changed in ways I never imagined.

What started as reoccurring sinus and respiratory infections quickly progressed into significant health challenges that have affected every part of my daily life and every bodily system. These challenges have led to rapid weight loss, difficulty tolerating food, chronic muscle tension and fatigue, maintaining proper nutrition, shortness of breath, along with persistent pain and other debilitating symptoms that have made it impossible to live life as I once did.

After countless doctor appointments, emergency visits, tests, procedures and referrals, my medical team is still working hard to continue to search for the full picture of what’s the driving force behind these symptoms.

Because of the complexity of my case, I have traveled to Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida and MUSC in Charleston, where specialists from multiple departments are working together to evaluate my condition. During the Mayo Clinic visits, I will undergo numerous appointments and diagnostic procedures, tests, including brain and spine imaging, abdominal imaging, neurological testing, gastrointestinal procedures, laboratory work, ophthalmology, audiology etc. These evaluations and procedures will help determine the next steps in my treatment and whether additional procedures or surgeries may be needed.

Unfortunately, my health has prevented me from working, and I have now been out of work for more a couple of months. While my income has stopped, the expenses have continued to grow. My savings have been exhausted as I have worked to keep up with my living expenses, medical bills, prescriptions, and the cost of traveling to receive specialized care.

I am creating this fundraiser because I cannot do this alone.

Your support will help cover the many expenses that come with receiving ongoing medical care, including:

How Your Support Will Help

Travel: Round-trip travel between South Carolina and Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida, including fuel, parking, and other transportation expenses. Lodging: Approximately $239 per night per night during my Mayo Clinic evaluation, with additional overnight stays expected for future appointments. Meals: Approximately $50 per day for specialized meals that accommodate my medically restricted diet. Medical Expenses: Copays, medications, medical supplies, nutritional needs, and tools that help manage and alleviate my symptoms. Lost Wages: Income lost after being unable to work because of my health. Ongoing Care: Future appointments, diagnostic testing, procedures, surgeries and follow-up care at both Mayo Clinic and MUSC as my treatment plan continues.

Estimated Budget

Expense Estimated Cost Travel (fuel, parking, transportation) $500+ Lodging (5+ nights @ $239/night) $1,200+ Specialized Meals $800+ Medical Expenses (copays, medications, supplies) $1,500+ Lost Wages (living expenses) $4,000+ Future Mayo Clinic & MUSC Visits $7,000+ Fundraising Goal $15,000

Every donation, no matter the amount, helps lighten the financial burden and allows me to focus on what matters most healing.

If you are unable to give financially, I completely understand. Sharing this fundraiser with your family, friends, church, workplace, or social media is just as meaningful and greatly appreciated.

Most importantly, I ask for your prayers. I believe God is walking with me through this journey, even on the hardest days. I remain hopeful that these specialists will provide the answers and treatment needed to restore my health and allow me to return to serving others.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story, for your prayers, your generosity, and your encouragement. Your support means more than words can express.

With gratitude,

Quin’Nett Williams



