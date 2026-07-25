SUPPORT POOR CHILDREN EDUCATION IN SOUTH SUDAN

South Sudan remains Africa's and the world's youngest nation. It is also the poorest country in the world. It entered into the conflict in 2013, just two years after its independence. Since that time up to today, things have never been the same. The political turmoil has affected life-supporting activities. This has made it difficult for parents and guardians. They cannot afford school fees, and so the number of dropouts is high, as well as the number of children who have never attended school. As a person who has been teaching for eight years, I have come to realize that there is something we need to do to bring hope to affected children. Apart from school fees, anger is another dangerous weapon in this part of the globe. Children are traumatized by the lack of food. Some could sleep without food, and the following day, they fail to come to school because they do not have energy. Some children, when they fall sick, miss learning because the parents cannot afford the medical bill, and this too affects their learning. So there are so many things that I have seen that we pray for help with. Therefore, I am asking everyone who would like to make a change and invest in these children's future. The funds will cover the following;

tuition fee school uniform exercise books food medical expenses school shoes