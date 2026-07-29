Support Pike County MS Sheriff Stray Animal Fund

Help Support Pike County Mississippi Sheriff’s Department Stray Animal Fund!

My name is Katherine Trotter, and I am a resident of Pike County, Mississippi. I started this fundraiser to support the Pike County Sheriff’s Department Stray Animal Fund. Unfortunately, Pike County currently does not have an animal shelter or animal control, leaving many stray animals with nowhere to go.





I have personally worked alongside Captain Brian Mullins to help rescue many of these animals. In many cases, I have covered the costs out of my own pocket, but the need continues to grow and we could truly use the community’s help.





The Pike County Sheriff’s Department, under the leadership of Sheriff Wally Jones and Captain Brian Mullins, goes above and beyond to rescue and care for stray animals in our community. Their dedication ensures that animals in need are given a second chance at life.





All donations collected through this fundraiser will be given directly to the Pike County Sheriff’s Department via check to help cover veterinary care, food, temporary shelter, and other essential needs until these animals can find loving forever homes.





Every donation—no matter the amount—makes a difference. Please consider contributing and sharing this fundraiser to support the lifesaving work being done for the animals of Pike County.





Thank you so much for your kindness and support. 🐾





— Katherine Trotter