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Support Phoenix Vector

Goal$8,500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJoel Mondesir

Fundraiser funds will be received by Mind Arc GAmes

Support Phoenix Vector

My name is Joel, and I am the founder of Mind Arc Games.


Several years ago, I started creating Phoenix Vector while sitting in my car with a laptop and an idea. That same laptop is the machine I'm still using today.


Phoenix Vector began as a dream to build the kind of game I grew up loving; a fast-paced sci-fi, side scrolling shooter set in a unique universe with a story worth experiencing. I had no publisher, no investors, and no development team...just a guy and a laptop.


Over the years, that small idea grew into something much larger.

Today, Phoenix Vector is a fully playable game, still in active development and approaching its initial release on Google Play. Every idea, every system, and every line of code has been built over the course of countless late nights, early mornings, setbacks, revisions, hardship, and lessons I've learned along the way. There were many times it would have been easier to quit, and believe me, I wanted to. Phoenix Vector survived because I'm determined to complete it, and I refused to let it go.


Now, the project is approaching an important milestone: public testing and first release. It's far from complete, but I want others to experience what I've built so far. Now, I need your help. This fundraiser exists to help continue development and move Phoenix Vector closer to launch. Contributions will help cover development expenses, software licenses and publishing costs, hardware upgrades, art and audio resources, and future Mind Arc projects. More than anything, your support allows me to keep doing what I've been doing for years; showing up every day and building. Whether you contribute financially, share the project with someone else, or simply follow the journey, thank you for being a part of it. Phoenix Vector exists because people choose to believe in independent creators and the worlds they build to share with others.


Thank you for helping me continue this mission.


— Joel


Founder, Mind Arc Games

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