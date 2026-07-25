Support Peaceful Bible Readings for Weary Souls

Sleepy Scriptures is a peaceful Christian audio and video ministry created to help people rest, pray, and draw near to God through gentle readings of the King James Bible.





A recent catastrophic equipment failure has severely affected my ability to continue producing quality content. I need your help to replace this equipment.





What began as a simple desire to offer Scripture in a calm, comforting format has grown into a full-time ministry project reaching listeners who are tired, anxious, grieving, lonely, overwhelmed, or simply longing to fall asleep with God’s Word in their hearts.





Each episode of Sleepy Scriptures features quiet Bible readings, soothing music, and peaceful soundscapes designed to create a restful atmosphere for prayer, reflection, and sleep. The goal is simple: to make Scripture accessible in those quiet hours when many people most need comfort, hope, and reassurance.





This ministry is produced as a one-person effort. I record the Scripture readings in my own voice, edit and mix the audio, curate the background music and sounds, create the video versions, design the graphics, maintain the website, and handle the publishing and promotion. I do this in retirement, with modest resources, and without drawing an income from the work.





By God’s grace, Sleepy Scriptures has already grown into a large library of peaceful Bible readings, including the complete King James Bible across more than 300 episodes. These episodes are available to listeners around the world through podcast platforms, video platforms, and SleepyScriptures.com.





This evangelism ministry places the Word of God into people’s lives in a gentle, welcoming way. Some listeners may already be strong believers. Others may be returning to Scripture after many years. Some may be hearing long portions of the Bible for the first time. In a noisy and anxious world, Sleepy Scriptures offers a quiet invitation: come and listen to the Word of God.





Many people struggle with sleeplessness, anxiety, sorrow, or spiritual weariness. While Sleepy Scriptures is not a substitute for church, pastoral care, or medical help, it can be a simple and meaningful companion in the night. It allows listeners to hear Scripture when they are alone, when they are restless, or when they need their thoughts gently turned toward the Lord.





The funds raised through this campaign will help replace my failed equipment, and sustain and expand the ministry. Support will go toward necessary expenses such as website and podcast hosting, software subscriptions, audio and video production tools, properly licensed music, equipment maintenance and upgrades, design resources, and the ongoing costs of making these episodes available as widely and freely as possible.





Your gift will help keep Sleepy Scriptures available for those who need peaceful access to the Bible. It will help support new episodes, improve the quality of the ministry, maintain the website, and allow this work to continue without placing the burden entirely on one person’s limited personal resources.





If Sleepy Scriptures has blessed you, helped you rest, strengthened your faith, or encouraged someone you love, would you prayerfully consider supporting this ministry?





Every gift, large or small, helps. Every prayer matters. Every share can introduce someone else to the comfort of Scripture.





My hope is that Sleepy Scriptures will continue to point weary hearts to the peace of God, the comfort of His promises, and the saving truth of Jesus Christ.





Thank you for helping share God’s Word with those who need to hear it.





“And the word of the Lord was precious in those days…”

— 1 Samuel 3:1, KJV