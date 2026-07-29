Support Paulus fight for his rights

My name is Paulus Nghihongwandunge a namibian citizen. I am reaching out to the global community to request for financial assistance to fight for my legal rights being violated by the traditional authority of the area where I live. I exhausted every local avenue in an attempt to have matters set straight regarding my case. The legal inheritance procedures put in place by the central government of the state are not really designed in a way that facilitated things for ordinary individuals to have their things done in a straightforward fashion regarding their right of heirship.





I have a legal case that lasted for more than 7years unresolved just because I cannot afford a private attorney, to be able to take my case to the high court for litigation. The case is about the dispute over my biological father’s communal piece of land that he left me when he died on:04/12/2018. According to the Communal Land Reform Act of Namibia, Act No.5 of 2002 , the land left behind by someone who is survived by his wife and his children, must be inherited by either his wife or his child. And, such a land can ONLY be taken by someone other than wife or children of the deceased, if they declined the allocation of the land in question.





In my case, the Traditional Authority of the area where I live wilfully chose to ignore the law put in place by government to regulate and dictate how land should be inherited, and they decided to give my biological parent's land to someone else who is not biologically or legally related to him. Documentary evidence is available supporting my claim.





My father's wife/widow is my biological mother, and she is still alive. My mother declined the allocation in my favor (for me to take that land) but the traditional authority unlawfully blocked my way to getting that land registered on my name name.





I tried by all means to have matters rectified, but the traditional authority leaders are wilfully and corruptly unwilling to follow the law. As result of their behavior I am suffering all those past years because I can't use the land my parent left me, someone else is ilegally cultivating it, enjoying the benefits that belong to me, legally speaking.





I am poor and can't afford a private lawyer to take the case to high court as the law requires. Therefore, I am crying before the international community requesting for finacial support to fight for my rights and defeat this corruption being done by the traditional officials. I have all required documentary evidence supporting my claim as I stated at the beginning.





I am begging for your kind assistance my fellow humans. Please help me in my difficulty.





I THANK YOU!!!