Support Pastor Tony Spell and His Family

Pastor Tony Spell of Life Tabernacle Church in Central, Louisiana, is currently facing legal proceedings following a recent incident that has drawn significant public attention.

As with any legal matter, the facts will ultimately be addressed through the court process. Regardless of differing opinions surrounding the case, Pastor Spell and his family are now facing the emotional, financial, and legal challenges that often accompany criminal proceedings.

This fundraiser has been created by supporters who believe that no family should have to face these burdens alone. Donations will help offset legal expenses and other related costs incurred while Pastor Spell addresses the allegations through the justice system.

Every contribution, no matter the amount, is greatly appreciated. If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others is another meaningful way to show your support.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for keeping Pastor Tony Spell, his family, and everyone involved in your prayers as this matter moves through the legal process.

“Let justice roll on like a river, righteousness like a never-failing stream.” — Amos 5:24

A small portion of this fund raiser will be contributed to this platform as it is Christian based.