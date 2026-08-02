Support Pastor Park

Pastor Park has spent his life serving others. While building a new church from the

ground up, he worked long hours driving for Uber to support his wife and their three

teenage children. His wife suffers from Crohn’s disease and is unable to work, so Pastor

Park carried the full weight of providing for his family while also shepherding a small but

growing congregation.

In late July, Pastor Park traveled to Guatemala on a mission trip—continuing the work

he believes God called him to do. During that trip, he suffered a sudden and severe

heart attack. He was stabilized in a Guatemalan hospital, but has been left without a means to support the family it overwhelming. His family had no choice but to deplete their savings to pay for Now, they need help now for basic needs.