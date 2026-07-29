Support Parker and Mckenzie Transplant Journey

On June 25, our family will begin a life-changing journey as Parker undergoes a kidney transplant, with his sister McKenzie selflessly stepping forward as his living donor.





This has been a long and difficult road for Parker. He returned to dialysis in March 2025 after his previous kidney transplant failed. Since then, he has faced several serious health complications, including emergency heart surgery and ongoing issues related to dialysis and high blood pressure. This transplant represents hope for a healthier and more stable future after an incredibly difficult season for him and our family.





Following surgery, Parker will be required to remain in Atlanta for approximately a month for ongoing post-transplant testing, monitoring, and recovery care. McKenzie will also be traveling from New Orleans for the surgery and recovery process as his donor.

While Parker’s direct medical expenses related to the transplant are covered, our family will still face significant expenses associated with this journey, including lodging, meals, travel, gas, transportation, and caregiver support during recovery. We also want to help ensure that McKenzie does not have to carry financial burdens related to this process herself after already giving such an incredible gift to her brother.





Asking for help is never easy, but any donation, prayer, or share would mean more than we can express as we walk through this season together.





Thank you for supporting Parker, McKenzie, and our family during this important chapter. We are hopeful, grateful, and trusting God every step of the way.





#ParkerStrong