Support outreach to Schools Hospitals and Prisons

Hello World! This is Graced To The Nations located in Kampala, Uganda.





We are a community brought together by grace, chosen in advance and adopted into Christ’s family. Because of this, our lives are rooted in Christ for His overwhelming love. God gave His only Son so that we could walk in freedom, not bound by fear, performance, or striving.





For a long time, we tried to earn God’s approval through rules and religious effort. We worked tirelessly, hoping to appear righteous, hoping to be “enough.” But it never satisfied. That’s when everything changed as we laid down the burden of being “law-driven” and embraced the grace that Christ freely gave.





Now, our identity is no longer centered on ego or performance. Christ lives in us the hope of glory and through Him, we are free. His life is being revealed in us so that we can share Him with others. Out of this revelation, Graced To The Nations was born, a movement originating from Citygates Ministries Uganda, commissioned to carry the love of Christ and proclaim the Good News to the lost, the forgotten, and those who have never heard.





Our Vision





We are a diverse family united in Jesus Christ, seeking to fully experience and enjoy His grace. Our desire is to faithfully embody His love in how we treat one another, while boldly engaging our communities and cultures with His truth.





We believe transformation begins within us, extends to our neighbors, and reaches the nations. Through prayer, Word, fellowship, devotion, and worship, we are committed to reconciling people back to Christ and restoring hope wherever we go.





Our Mission





Our heart is for the marginalized, the overlooked, the broken, and the forgotten. As we grow in faith, knowledge, passion, and love, we also believe in growing in the grace of giving.





Giving is more than money. It is time, service, encouragement, and love in action. We serve in communities, share testimonies, speak life, and walk alongside those in need. We bring hope into schools, hospitals, and prisons places where light is often dim.





However, this mission comes with real challenges.





Right now, much of our work is funded personally by our team members, and this has limited how far we can go. Transportation alone is a major barrier when reaching schools. Hospital visits require resources to care for immediate needs. In one of our visits to Nakivaale Refugee Camp Hospital, we found that nearly 70% of children in the ward were malnourished. Before we could pray or minister to them, they needed food, basic nourishment to survive.





Our prison outreaches also require consistent funding, especially to provide meals during fellowship gatherings. These moments are powerful and life-changing, but they come at a cost we are currently struggling to meet.





Why We Need Your Support





To continue and expand this work, we are seeking to establish a self-sustaining project that will fund our outreach efforts long-term. Our vision is to start a poultry project , which will generate income to support transportation, food distribution, and ministry programs.





This project will allow us to:





Reach more schools consistently.

Provide food and care in hospitals and refugee camps.

Sustain prison fellowship programs.

Expand our mission without relying solely on unstable personal contributions.





Join Us





We believe this mission is bigger than us it’s about restoring dignity, spreading hope, and sharing the love of Christ in tangible ways.





Your support, no matter the size, helps us move closer to a sustainable future where we can serve without limits.





Together, we can carry Grace To The Nations. For more info





Thank you for standing with us.

Evelyn Kalungi Thoabala

Graced To The Nations.





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