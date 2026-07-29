Injured Father Needs Help Getting Back To Work

***Update*** Prayers have been answered with an unexpected turn of events for the better, Jason will be able to get surgery locally and has had his surgery date moved ahead 7.5 months.

For over 30 years, Jason Longpre has been there for our hockey community—officiating 3,000+ games, mentoring young referees and coaching.

Now, he’s the one who needs our support.

During a recent game, Jason suffered serious muscle tears in both shoulders. He’s living with constant pain and can no longer work—struggling with even the simplest daily tasks.

After decades of showing up for others, everything changed in a moment.

With surgery abroad, Jason has a real chance to recover sooner and get back to work—supporting his family of five who depend on him.

We’ve started this campaign to support Jason and his family during this incredibly difficult time.

If you’re able, please consider donating or sharing his story. It truly means more than you know.

For his full story, https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1CYaQZeErT/