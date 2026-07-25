Support Our Newborn and Family After Job Loss

Hello,





My name is Hezborn, and I never imagined I would be in a position where I needed to ask for help. Life changed unexpectedly when I lost my job. Since then, providing for my family has become a daily struggle.





My biggest concern is our newborn baby. Every parent wants to give their child a safe and healthy start in life. Right now, we are finding it difficult to afford basic needs such as food, diapers, baby supplies, and other essential household expenses while I search for new employment.





I am actively looking for work every day and doing everything I can to get back on my feet. This fundraiser is not about giving up. It is about giving my family a chance to get through this difficult season without losing hope.





Any amount, no matter how small, will make a real difference. If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with your friends and family would mean the world to us.





From the bottom of my heart, thank you for taking the time to read our story. Your kindness, generosity, and support give us hope during one of the hardest moments of our lives. We are deeply grateful for every donation, every share, and every word of encouragement.





Thank you for standing with our family.