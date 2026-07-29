I am a Foster mother and I was blessed with 5 children from the same family in Wyoming and I am trying to keep all of the siblings together in the same home and not have them split up between several homes, we are in need of a larger vehicle The family consist of 12 year old twin boys, a 11 year old boy, a 9 year old girl, a 7 year old boy, and 15 year old dog. We are in need of a larger vehicle because my vehicle can't transport all of the children at the same time. The children are very active in sports and like participating in various activities including arts and crafts and events now with school being out for the summer, my goal is to ensure that the children are kept together, active, and busy and have an enjoyable summer. They are very bright and beautiful children with various disabilities and they have suffered for far too long. The key is that all the children deserve a break in life, being able to participate in activities together and they would love and appreciate being able to live with each other. I would love to be able to continue to provide a happy home big enough to accommodate them and keep them together. Purchasing a larger vehicle so all of the children can be transported together to events, sports, and activities in one trip instead of multiple trips.

If you can find it in your heart to help me help these children stay together please support our mission to stay together.

Thank you and God bless you all.