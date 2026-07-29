Traigamos a Fernando Jaramillo a casa

Nuestro amigo Fernando Jaramillo fue detenido por ICE el dia 22 de Abril del 2026 en las instalaciones de U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement en Miramar, Florida, durante una cita rutinaria sin razón alguna ni justificación.





Fernando no es solo un amigo, es una persona que ha luchado incansablemente por la libertad de Venezuela. En su país, enfrentó la persecución del régimen de Nicolás Maduro, llegando incluso a ser detenido por motivos políticos. Debido a estas circunstancias, se vió obligado a emigrar a Estados Unidos en busca de seguridad y una nueva oportunidad.





Hoy, de manera inesperada, vuelve a enfrentar una situación injusta. Su detención ha tomado por sorpresa a todos sus familiares y amigos. Quienes conocemos a Fernando sabemos el tipo de persona que es: una persona noble, de fe, siempre dispuesta a ayudar a los demás, y con un amor profundo por su país.





Por eso, estamos recaudando fondos para cubrir gastos legales y una posible fianza, con la esperanza de lograr su pronta liberación.





Cualquier aporte, por pequeño que sea, hace una gran diferencia. Y si no puedes donar, compartir este mensaje también ayuda muchísimo.





Fernando merece su libertad. Merece seguir luchando por sus sueños y por la libertad de su país, incluso desde la distancia.





Gracias por su colaboración 🙏🏽





Maria Perez.

Mejor amiga de Fernando Jaramillo.

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Our friend Fernando Jaramillo was detained by ICE on April 22, 2026, at the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facilities in Miramar, Florida, during a routine appointment, without any reason or justification.





Fernando is not just a friend; he is someone who has fought tirelessly for the freedom of Venezuela. In his country, he faced persecution from Nicolás Maduro’s regime and was even detained for political reasons. Because of this, he was forced to migrate to the United States in search of safety and a new opportunity.





Today, unexpectedly, he is once again facing an unjust situation. His detention has come as a shock to all his family and friends. Those of us who know Fernando understand the kind of person he is: a kind, faithful individual, always willing to help others, with a deep love for his country.





For this reason, we are raising funds to cover legal expenses and a possible bond, with the hope of securing his prompt release.





Any contribution, no matter how small, makes a big difference. And if you are unable to donate, sharing this message also helps tremendously.





Fernando deserves his freedom. He deserves to continue pursuing his dreams and to keep fighting for the freedom of his country, even from afar.





Thank you for your contribution 🙏🏽





Maria Perez.

Fernando Jaramillo's best friend.