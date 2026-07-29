Support Our Immigration and Marriage Journey

My future, soon to be fiancée, is working through the immigration process so we can finally be together for the long-term, and start a life as a married couple in the United States.





Here is our story:

Our story began online, and after spending time together in person in her home country, the Philippines, we knew we wanted to build a future together. Since then, we have been working toward making that dream a reality.





While we are committed to covering as much of the cost ourselves as possible, the costs can add up; Government filing fees, document processing, and other required costs. Any additional support would help ease the financial burden and keep the process moving forward.





Any, and every donation will go directly towards helping us reach our goal of living together permanently and making it become a reality.





If you are unable to donate, that is fine as well, Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for supporting us on the journey.