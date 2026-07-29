Support Our Home Conversion Project

My name is is Aly and I’m looking to raise funds to be able to finish my house garage conversion.





My mom, dad, brother, and I just bought a house together that is 3 bedrooms and I live in the back garage that’s about 500sq ft. We all moved in together to try to help save on living costs and it’s going very good except for my conversion.





We’ve ran into a few issues, the main one being insulation. It’s insulated but very very thin insulation and I live in Wisconsin where it gets below zero. Even when we just moved in here a few months ago the nights were absolutely freezing and I can’t imagine what it’s going to be like in winter, and I have two cats as well. We are Looking into getting a mini split and we were quoted about $9,000 and I don’t believe that includes installation.





It is currently 91 degrees in my place as I’m typing this and that’s with 1 portable AC and two fans on.





I need a new electrical system, proper flooring, and sealing because bugs are getting in like crazy. The electric in here now will shut off if I overload it with just one more thing.





The garage door also needs to be removed and a door needs to be put in or a temporary wall needs to be put in place until we are able to afford that.





There’s a lot that needs to be done therefore I don’t even know how much this will all cost but it’s going to be a lot. Our plan was to get it move in ready before I moved into the garage but we had an emergency happen and that wasn’t able to be completed.





Your support is incredibly needed and INCREDIBLY appreciated! 🫶🏻