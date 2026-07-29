Support Our Growing Family Through Cancer

Hi, my name is Robert, and I’m reaching out during one of the most difficult seasons our family has ever faced.

My wife, Arlena, has recently been diagnosed with Stage 2 breast cancer that has begun to metastasize. At the same time, she is currently pregnant with our fifth child. We are incredibly grateful for this life, but the situation has brought a lot of uncertainty and challenges all at once.

Arlena is receiving care and is covered under Medicaid which is a blessing. However, there are many everyday expenses and unexpected needs that aren’t fully covered. As her treatment continues, we are also facing the possibility of reduced or lost income while we focus on her health and the safety of our baby.

We are asking for help with:

Reliable transportation for frequent medical appointments and room for the new baby Day-to-day living expenses for our family Preparing for the arrival of our baby while navigating treatment

This is not easy for us to ask. We’ve always tried to take care of things on our own, but right now we recognize that we need support from others.

If you feel led to give, share, or pray for our family, we are deeply grateful. Your support will help ease some of the burdens so we can focus on what matters most—Arlena’s health and our growing family.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for any support you can provide.

With love and gratitude,

Robert & Family