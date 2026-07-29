Support Our Free Community Pantry

Hi, I’m Cassidy.





Many people know me from social media, where I’ve been sharing my journey, celebrating milestones, and working toward financial goals. Along the way, I’ve realized I want to use this platform for something bigger than myself.





My dream is to build a FREE community pantry and care shed right here in my own community. This won’t be just a food pantry. I want it to be a place where anyone can access necessities they may be struggling to afford, including food, diapers, baby wipes, feminine hygiene products, toiletries, household essentials, and other everyday items.





The vision is simple: a small shed placed near my driveway where people can anonymously take what they need and leave what they can. No applications, no questions asked, and most importantly, no judgment.





To get started, I need help purchasing and setting up an 8x8 utility shed, along with shelving, storage containers, and the initial stock of food and essential items. My goal is to create a safe, organized space that can serve families, seniors, single parents, and anyone facing a difficult season!





Every donation, no matter the amount, will help bring this project to life. If you’re unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would mean just as much.





Together, we can create something that reminds people they are not alone and that our community cares!





Thank you for helping turn this dream into reality. 🤍