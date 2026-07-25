Help Us Fight for Our Family and the Truth

Help Our Family Heal and Rebuild





April 29, 2026, was our son's 15th birthday. In our family, birthdays are usually a time for celebration and togetherness, but this year was different. Our son, who has been struggling with behavioral issues at school, asked for nothing and wanted no celebration. When he came home, a misunderstanding led to a painful argument, and he decided to leave. Despite our pleas, he walked out, and soon after, the police became involved. We were told he was at the hospital, and when we arrived, he was in protective custody. The emotional toll on our family was immediate and overwhelming.





The following days brought even more challenges. Our son was sent to a treatment facility over two hours away, and a miscommunication left us feeling even more isolated. Then, sheriff's deputies arrested my husband, charging him with felony child neglect, and I was told to take out protective orders against him. He spent the weekend in jail, and when I dismissed the protective orders and posted his bail, I was threatened with arrest myself. Law enforcement returned to our home, broke our gate, and demanded to speak with our daughter, all without a warrant.





On Thursday, May 7th, 2026, my husband was arrested again, and DHS took our youngest daughter into custody. Even more concerning, additional false and exaggerated charges are now being placed on him while he remains in jail, with a no contact order from the judge between him, myself, or our children. We have since learned that the legal and financial costs of defending our family and seeking the help we need will be significant.





At this point, we have no idea what this is going to cost us financially, socially, or in terms of our family's long-term stability. We are respectfully, out of necessity, asking our family and friends to help us with this unknown economic disaster we currently find ourselves in.

On June 26, 2026, after 51 days in custody, the local assistant district attorney offered to drop the felony charges against my husband if he would plead guilty to misdemeanor Deprived Child charges and let him come home that day. By 3:00 in the afternoon, she changed her mind and claimed she was only trying to see my husbands reaction. We believe she was attempting to get him to break the judges no contact order.

This is getting sadistic now. On Wednesday, July 1, 2026, the same district attorney offered to once again dismiss the felony Child Neglect charge and charge my husband with misdemeanor Outrage in Public, if he will agree to stay in a hotel for sixteen weeks and go to once-a-week Anger Management classes before being allowed to return or visit home. The cheapest non-fleabag hotel in our town costs $500.00 per week. There is no way we can afford an extra $2000.00 a month + meals for my husband to stay in a hotel for four months.





Any amount would be greatly appreciated and leave us forever in your debt. Your support will help us cover legal fees, travel expenses, therapy, and other urgent needs as we work to heal and rebuild. Thank you for standing with us during this incredibly difficult time.



