Support Our Family Through Kidney Failure

Help Me Get a Life-Saving Kidney Transplant

One phone call from routine blood work changed my life forever. What I thought was a normal checkup turned into the moment everything shifted. I was told my kidneys were failing—and since then, life has never been the same.

I am now living with kidney failure and depend on dialysis just to stay alive. Several times a week, I go through treatments that leave me physically drained and mentally exhausted. It’s not just the time—it’s the toll it takes on your body, your energy, and your ability to be present for the people you love.

It has officially been a year of being on dialysis, and I won’t sugarcoat it—this journey has been incredibly hard. Some days are manageable, but others are mentally and emotionally overwhelming. The hardest part is knowing my wife, Angela, and our children—William, Alexander, Camilla, and Rylee—are walking through this with me, watching me fight this battle every single day.

I am currently working toward getting a kidney transplant, which is my best chance at a longer, healthier life. But the reality is, the financial burden that comes with it is overwhelming.

We are asking for help to cover:

Medical expenses related to the transplant Travel and lodging for hospital visits and surgery Post-transplant medications and care Lost income during recovery Basic living expenses during this time

If you have O positive blood and are an organ donor, you could potentially save my life. That is a hard thing to ask, but it is also the reality of where I am. Even if donating isn’t possible, sharing this page or supporting in any way means more than words can express.

Through all of this, my family has been trying to stay strong and keep hope alive.

We are working toward our goal, and every donation, prayer, and share truly makes a difference. No amount is too small—it all adds up and helps carry us forward.

This journey has changed everything, but it hasn’t taken away our hope.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story, for your prayers, and for any support you can give. It truly means more than you know.

— Kalvin, Angela, William, Alexander, Camilla & Rylee