Support Our Family Owned Apparel Business

Hello Everyone .

My wife and I are working hard to build our small home business into something sustainable for our family, but right now we are facing a major challenge. We currently rely on a drop-shipping company to produce and ship our products, and while it has helped us get started, the costs and fees involved leave very little profit for us to grow or even maintain the business long term.

Our goal is to raise enough money to purchase our own heat press machines and equipment so we can bring production into our home. Having our own presses would allow us to create our products ourselves, eliminate the middleman, lower production costs, improve quality control, and ship directly to our customers. Most importantly, it would give us the opportunity to finally earn a fair profit from the hard work and time we put into our business every day.

This fundraiser is not just about buying equipment — it is about investing in our future. With your support, we can turn our small business into a more stable source of income, continue creating custom apparel and products for our customers, and build something we can truly call our own. Every donation, no matter the amount, helps move us one step closer to becoming fully independent and self-sufficient.

We truly appreciate everyone who takes the time to support, donate, or even simply share our fundraiser. Your kindness and encouragement mean more to us than words can express. Thank you for helping us chase our dream and take the next step toward growing our home business.