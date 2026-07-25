Support Our Family in Getting a Safe, Reliable Car

Our family is asking for help after going through a heartbreaking setback. We recently bought a vehicle through Facebook Marketplace, believing it would be reliable for our family. Unfortunately, we were scammed. The vehicle turned out to have serious problems, and we eventually had no choice but to have it junked.

Now we're left without dependable transportation. We have three young children and are expecting our fourth baby, and not having a vehicle has made it incredibly difficult to get to work, doctor's appointments, buy groceries, and care for our family.

We're doing everything we can to get back on our feet, but the cost of replacing our vehicle is more than we can manage right now. Any donation, no matter the amount, will go toward purchasing a safe and reliable vehicle for our family. If you're unable to donate, sharing our fundraiser with others would mean the world to us.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story, for your prayers, and for any support you can give. Your kindness will make a real difference for our growing family.