Support Our Family During This Difficult Time

We are the family of Jose Antonio Sanchez, a hardworking and loving father who spent over 13 years in Texas doing everything he could to provide for us. He was a devoted husband to me (Tiffany) and a proud father to Lorenzo, Molly, Nicki, Serenity, and Jaden. He was our protector, our provider, and the heart of our family.





After an encounter with ICE, he was taken from us and deported to Mexico. Being separated from him was one of the hardest things we have ever experienced. He wanted nothing more than to come back home to us, to continue working, and to be there for his family.

In his attempt to reunite with us, we tragically lost him. Our hearts are completely broken, and we are now facing a pain that words cannot describe. Our children have lost their father, and our family has lost someone who meant everything to us.





We are asking for help during this incredibly difficult time. The funds will go toward emergency expenses and helping our family get through the days ahead as we try to heal and move forward.





Anything you can give, no matter how small, means so much to us. If you are unable to donate, please share our story and keep our family in your thoughts and prayers.

Thank you for your love, support, and kindness.

— His Family







