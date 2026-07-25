Support our disabled family move to stability!

Help Our Disabled Family Relocate to a Safe, Stable Home





My name is Jessica, and I never imagined I would be in a position where I needed to ask for help like this. But right now, our family is facing one of the hardest chapters of our lives, and I’m doing everything I can to keep us together and safe.





My husband is fully disabled, and I am his full-time caregiver. For years, we have done our best to manage on a limited income while raising our children and maintaining stability for our family. We are not people who normally ask others for help; we have always been the ones helping others, so I am hoping some of that compassion comes back since our situation has changed suddenly and we are running out of time.





The home we have lived in for 11 years is being sold (we have poured everything into this house), and we are now being forced to move with very little notice. Florida has become too expensive for our family to survive in long term, especially while managing disability-related needs and caregiving responsibilities. After many difficult conversations and countless hours searching for options, we have decided to relocate to another state.





Right now, the biggest challenge is simply being able to afford the move itself.





The funds raised will help cover:

• Moving truck and transportation costs

• Deposits and first month’s rent

• Utility setup fees

• Temporary housing if needed during the transition

• Medical and caregiving-related moving expenses

• Basic necessities for our children during this difficult time





This has been emotionally overwhelming for our family. I am trying to stay strong while packing our home, caring for my husband, searching for housing, and helping our children through all of this uncertainty. Some days feel impossible, but I am refusing to give up on creating a safer and more stable future for my family.





Every donation, share, and prayer truly means more than words can express. Even if you cannot donate, simply sharing our fundraiser could help us reach someone who can.





From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for taking the time to read our story and for helping our family through this transition. Your kindness gives us hope during a time when we need it most. ❤️